On May 7, Arnold Alan Hammer, of Chevy Chase, passed away at home after a long illness. Beloved husband of his college sweetheart, Mary Cantor Hammer; and loving and devoted father of Daniel, Jonathan and Benjamin (Valerie Bilgri). Raised in Ithaca, N.Y., he was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Winifred Hammer, and his sister, Judith Campbell.

He graduated from the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor relations in 1964 and Georgetown Law School in 1967. He worked as a lawyer for the National Labor Relations Board and the Federal Labor Relations Authority for more than 40 years.

He served as an officer and life member of Adas Israel Synagogue’s board and a founding member of a chavurah and study group for more than 50 years. He was recognized as volunteer of the year and headed the Ethics Committee of the Charles E. Smith Hebrew Home of Greater Washington; served as president of the Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies; was an officer of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity at Cornell; and the founding president of the United Synagogue Youth Empire region (New York).

Contributions can be made to Adas Israel Synagogue, Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies or Charles E. Smith Hebrew Home of Greater Washington.