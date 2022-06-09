Arnold Berlin, of Rockville, passed away on May 26. Born in 1937, he grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., taking the subway to Ebbets Field, playing stoopball and rooting for the Brooklyn Dodgers and his favorite players, Duke Snider and Roy Campanella. He never forgave the Dodgers for leaving Brooklyn.

After graduating from Georgia Tech with a bachelor of science degree in engineering and getting his MBA with distinction from the Harvard Business School, he met the love of his life, Barbara, and married her in 1962. He worked in mortgage banking, then real estate as a property developer and owner, settling in suburban Maryland in the 1970s.

He was predeceased by his parents, Rose and Gerald, and his younger brother, Stephen. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Berlin; his children, Justin, Kevin and Noah (Laura) Berlin and Danielle (Lorenzo) Gori-Montanelli; and grandchildren, Calvin, Violet and Elodie Berlin, and Nico and Saskia Gori-Montanelli. Donations may be made to the Rett Syndrome Research Trust (reverserett.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.