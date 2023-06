On May 20, Arnold C. Ratner, M.D., of Vienna. Beloved husband of Sandra Berman Ratner. Devoted father of Cordell (Thuy Hong Luong) Ratner and Polly Klein. Loving grandfather of Melissa and Dylan Klein. He was predeceased by his sisters, Ethel Brody and Shirley Stirling. Contributons may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center (splcenter.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funderal Home.

