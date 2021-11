Arnold Engler, of Rockville, died on Nov. 14. Beloved husband of Eva M. Engler. Devoted father of Jonathan (Beki) Engler. Loving grandfather of Olga, Erez and Benjamin.

Contributions may be made to the Weizmann Institute of Science (weizmann.ac.il) or to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (fidf.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.