Arnold H. Leibowitz, of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, June 18, died peacefully in his sleep. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, teacher and lawyer. Arnold graduated from Columbia University and Yale Law School. He dedicated much of his legal career to examining the status of territories of the United States, from Guam to the Virgin Islands to the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. He traveled extensively to those islands and wrote a book, “Defining Status,” about their identities, histories and relationships to the United States.

His first love was teaching. He enjoyed teaching at Howard University and, toward the end of his life, he led legal history classes at OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) and poetry discussions at Iona. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Sandy; their four children, Mark, Wendy, Susan and Eric; and three grandchildren, Tyler, Derek and Naomi. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to OLLI, 4400 Mass. Ave., NW, Washington, D.C., 20016 or to Temple Sinai DC. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.