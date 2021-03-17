Arnold Hoffman, of Rockville, died on Mar. 11 due to complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 79. Arthur held a bachelor of science degree from Temple University and a master’s degree from the University of Massachusetts. He served as an economist with the Department of Transportation and worked in the Federal Aviation Administration. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Aaron Hoffman. He is survived by his loving brother, Howard (Gail) Hoffman; his daughter, Amanda (Russell) Manes; his grandchildren, Levi and Dena; and his former spouse, Barbara Hoberman.