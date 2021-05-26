Arnold Joel Fanaroff, of Rockville, passed away peacefully at home on May 18. Beloved husband for 63 years of Nancy Pear Fanaroff; cherished son of the late Max and Bertha Fanaroff; and brother of the late Milton Fanaroff; devoted father to Michael (Suzanne) Fanaroff, David (Lynn) Fanaroff and Rachel (David) Berdansky; proud grandfather of Josh (Rachel), Alec, Daniel and Jamie; and loving great-grandfather of Lily. Memorial contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.