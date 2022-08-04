Aron Anthony Golberg

Aron A. Golberg, aged 68, died at home on June 12 of an undiagnosed neurological disease. He is survived by his wife, Sally Waxman of Bethesda; his sister, Laura Golberg (Michael Hamilton) of Washington, D.C.; and his brother, Michael Golberg (Rose) of Dorset, England. Born in Manchester, England, Aron came to the United States in 1967, but he remained faithful to his hometown football team, Manchester United. Aron was educated at Albany Academy, Yale and Harvard Law School. His initial work as an attorney for the federal government was when he was employed by the Justice Department’s Office of Special Investigations.

He later worked at the Environmental Protection Agency Office of General Counsel in areas including noise and air pollution, toxics and pesticides regulation, and international issues. Aron was especially proud of the work he did on the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty.

For over 25 years, Aron was a volunteer at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Donations may be made to the Foundation of the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) to support the Undiagnosed Diseases Program (fnih.org/donate).