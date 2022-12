Geniza 1 of 4

Garden of Remembrance, in Clarksburg, became a burial site of worn Jewish books and ritual objects on Dec. 4. Traditionally, it is forbidden to destroy an object that contains the Hebrew name of God. Instead they are put to rest in a genizah, or repository.

Garden of Remembrance Executive Director Glenn Easton said it was an honor “to assist with the mitzvah of burying sacred texts that are no longer usable. It felt as if we were burying generations of family memories from the Jewish community.“