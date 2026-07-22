Arthur Sandler, 95, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away peacefully on June 9. Born in Matazlan, Mexico, he was raised in Washington, D.C., by his parents, Flora and Leon Sandler. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and Southeastern College. He met his wife of 58 years, Marsha, at a singles week at Grossingers. He was the loving father of Deborah (Michael Feldstein), Risa (Loren Carnevale), Kenneth (Elizabeth Yolin), Seth (Stephanie Pawlikowski), and loving grandfather of six grandchildren. He retired from EPA in 1995 with 43 years of government service. Art loved the ocean and had a home in Ocean City for 14 years. Besides his family, he also enjoyed traveling, watching the planes at National Airport, analyzing the weather and dill pickles. He will be missed. Arrangements were made by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.