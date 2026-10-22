As Long Island Congregation Downsizes, Its Louise Nevelson Artwork Needs a Home

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Sculptor Louise Nevelson photographed in her New York City studio in 1983.
Sculptor Louise Nevelson photographed in her New York City studio in 1983. (Jack Mitchell/Getty Images via JTA)

Michelle Falkenstein | JTA

Louise Nevelson, the storied American sculptor, created “The White Flame of the Six Million,” a 50-foot-long, 11-foot-high bimah sculpture incorporating a Torah ark and serving as a Holocaust memorial, for Temple Beth-El in Great Neck, New York, where it has remained for more than 50 years.

Now, due to demographic change in suburban Long Island, the work has been deconsecrated.

In September, immediately after Neilah, the closing prayers on Yom Kippur, the Torah scrolls were removed from the ark. The sculpture itself will soon be disassembled and put into storage, its new home to be determined.

Beth-El’s congregation once had an active membership of 1,500 families and a long waiting list. But because of shifts in the makeup of Great Neck’s Jewish community, that number has fallen to 400 families. The Reform congregation sold its property to Yeshivat Kol Yaakov, an Iranian/Sephardic Orthodox yeshiva. Beth-El is currently leasing its original chapel from the yeshiva.

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