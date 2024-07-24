At ‘Forefront of Equality,’ Bet Mishpachah to Host Rep. Jamie Raskin

Bet Mishpachah, the only LGBTQ+ synagogue in Washington, D.C., will host Rep. Jamie Raskin for a coffee chat about his work with the Congressional Equality Caucus on the morning of July 28.

During the “Coffee and Conversation” program, he will discuss the Equality Caucus’ efforts toward the extension of equal rights, the repeal of discriminatory laws, the eradication of hate-motivated violence and the improved health and well-being for all regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression or sex characteristics, according to Bet Mishpachah’s website.

Raskin joined nearly 240 other Congress members in introducing the Equality Act of 2019, which said that LGBTQ Americans “deserve the full protections guaranteed by the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964” and expanded anti-discrimination protections.

Joshua Maxey, the executive director of Bet Mishpachah, helped organize the event — which will be in person and livestreamed — due to the threats to LGBTQ+ rights nationwide, specifically legislation targeting transgender people and LGBTQ+ youth.

“Congressman Raskin is a pillar in our community, and we have members that live within his district in Maryland,” Maxey said. “Right now, we are seeing not only a rise in antisemitism across the United States but also a rise in anti-LGBTQ pieces of legislation or efforts that are rising around the country.”

During the chat, Raskin, the vice chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, will cover what the House of Representatives is doing to ensure that LGBTQ+ rights are protected and what the community and LGBTQ+ allies should be doing to further equality, Maxey said. “It really is an opportunity to learn,” he noted.

Maxey added that everyone, especially faith leaders, should do what they can to ensure the community stays safe against discrimination.

“As the LGBTQ synagogue, we are always at the forefront of equality, and not just for LGBTQ Jews, but for all people who are a part of the LGBTQ community. We see that it is part of our responsibility as a community to stand up and to advocate, not just for ourselves, but for everyone within our community,” Maxey said. “It’s one of the unique opportunities that we have being an LGBTQ synagogue within the nation’s capital and our proximity to legislators and to folks who are making decisions; it’s our responsibility to advocate for our entire community.”

Maxey said he felt that Raskin embodied the synagogue’s mission of inclusivity and belonging.

“[Bet Mishpachah] was founded in 1975 on the principles of equality. Next year, we’ll be celebrating our 50th anniversary,” Maxey said. “We stand for making sure that every LGBTQ Jewish person in the nation’s capital has a space where they feel like they can be themselves.”

Maxey said he hopes that Raskin, who is Jewish, will take an intersectional approach to both anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and antisemitism.

“As a synagogue, we’re also worried about the rise of antisemitism,” Maxey said. “Often, you’ll find that the very folks that are being antisemitic are also being homophobic and against LGBTQ+ issues, so I would hope that during the conversation with Rep. Raskin, there would be an opportunity for us to talk about the parallels or the links between antisemitism and anti-LGBTQ+ hate that we’re seeing because both are rising in our nation.”

Maxey wants the estimated 50-60 audience members — 40 in person — to act alongside political leaders to fight for equality.

“We have members and leaders who are fighting for us as the LGBTQ+ community, but also, we ourselves have a responsibility not to just sit by and watch things fall apart or happen — we too have a responsibility and we can’t rely solely on our legislators for that change,” Maxey said. “We also have the power as a community to enact change.”

Bet Mishpachah has hosted other speakers to discuss LGBTQ+ issues.

In October, it hosted Virginia Sen. Adam Ebbin, who detailed the challenges of passing LGBTQ+-friendly legislation in today’s political climate. Bet Mishpachah has also hosted speakers from Israel to talk about the country’s grassroots movements and LGBTQ+ Israeli life. In June, the synagogue hosted Jessica Stern, the U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons, to discuss her work to protect equal rights internationally.

Maxey plans to contact other members of the Congressional Equality Caucus, senators and government officials for future events.

“This is part of our effort as a community to try to learn the full story of LGBTQ people within our community,” Maxey said.

