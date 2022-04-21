Audrey R. Salins, of North Bethesda, died on April 2. Beloved wife of the late Ronald; devoted mother of Leonard, Lawrence, Lee, Lane and Lynn; loving sister of Ann and Cecille; cherished grandmother of Lance, Lindsay, Solomon, Joshua, Joseph, Sarah, Michael, Kimberly, Kevin and Noam; great-grandmother of Liam, Bryson and Charleigh. Contributions may be made to the Jewish National Fund – Plant a Tree (usa.jnf.org/jnf-tree-planting-center). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

