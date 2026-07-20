On July 18, Avril E. Plotnek, of London, England. Beloved wife of (the late) Harold Plotnek; devoted mother of Bernice S. (Jay) Kaufman and David (Jennifer) Plotnek; loving sister of Wendy (Sydney) McNeil, and Marilyn Riley; cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Joshua, Hannah, Olivia, Emma, and great-grandmother of Talia.

Avril’s entire life was devoted to her love of family especially her love of her grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing in memory of Avril Plotnek. All services are entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.