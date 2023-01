On Jan. 2, Avrom Bendavid-Val, of Washington, D.C. Devoted husband of Leah Bendavid-Val. Cherished father of Naftali (Dara) Bendavid, Ronnit Bendavid-Val and Oren (Beth) Bendavid-Val. Dear brother of Marvin (Shula) Bendavid. Contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (give.cff.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

