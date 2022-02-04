Award for educators to bear name of beloved teacher

Family and friends of the late master teacher Avi West wish to perpetuate his legacy by offering an annual grant to Jewish educators in the Washington region.

The Avi West Jewish Educator Award will be given to one exemplary local Jewish educator who exemplifies “Avi’s character, his love of Jewishness, Israel, and every Jewish individual, and who has had a substantial impact on their students/community,” according to the endowment prospectus.

Colleagues, peers or organizations can nominate a candidate, then the teacher will submit a brief description of how they would use the fund money to impact the community. Finally, a selection group of West family members, Jewish educators and others will choose the awardee.

West died Aug. 4, 2021, at the age of 68, of complications from COVID-19. He served as the director of educational resources for the Bureau of Jewish Education from 1978 to 2013, then as the senior education officer and master teacher for The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington.

Details on when the first recipient will be awarded are pending.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is currently gathering donations for the endowment at shalomdc.org/avi-west-endowment/

