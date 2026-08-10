Barbara Burke, 95, passed away peacefully from dementia on Aug. 7, surrounded by her children. Her husband of 63 years, Jerry Burke, preceded her in death. She is survived by her four children Elaine Bernstein, Bruce Burke, Marc Burke and Lori Camardi, as well as her sister, Phyllis Stirman and brother, Aaron Bernstein. Barbara had eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Barbara loved to read and was an avid mahjong player with her large group of friends. She loved to go on cruises in the Caribbean with many times the group consisting of 8 to 10 couples traveling together. Barbara loved her family and enjoyed spending time with multiple generations of family through the years.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Barbara’s name to the Dementia Society of America or Frederick Health Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.