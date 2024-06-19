On Friday, June 7, 2024, Barbara Carleton of Rockville, Maryland, passed away. Beloved wife of the late Henry Carleton. Loving mother of Richard (Susan), Stephen (Frances), David (Denise Foster) and Gary (Rita) Carleton, Eileen (David) Hilnbrand and Ronald (Eleanor) Carleton. Dear sister of Rosalie Segall and the late Robert Leopold.

Cherished grandmother of James (Frances Elliott) Carleton, Laura (Gregory) Kruger, Deborah (Nicholas) Longstreet, Jeffrey (Yael Amron), Paul (Cara), Daniel (Barbara Lins), Jason (Lindsey), Danielle, Jaclyn, Lena (Prasad Bagwe), Benjamin (Michelle) and Sarah Carleton, Brian (Christine) Hilnbrand, Jeffrey (Emily) Anders, Michael Hilnbrand and Isabel and Jonah Carleton, great-grandmother of Serena Carleton, Felix Elliott, Emily and Elizabeth Kruger, Aurora and Noah Longstreet, Roey, Noah, Jack, Rebecca and Zeke Carleton and Nellie and Otto Anders.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.