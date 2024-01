On Jan. 1, Barbara Fenton of Bethesda, Md., passed away. Beloved wife of Leslie Fenton; devoted mother of Marci Kende and the late Wendy Fenton Papalas; loving grandmother of Julianna, Jason, Allison, Jacqueline and Alexis; loving sister of Gloria (Peter) Nemeroff and Joel (Bonnie) Berman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society (cancer.org).

