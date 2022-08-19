Barbara Klepper Leventer, of Bethesda, died Aug. 10. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Wilbur Leventer; devoted and loving mother of Roger (the late Lynda) Leventer, Steven (Leslie) Leventer and Ruthellen (Peter) Sheldon; adored grandmother of Alexander (Claire) Leventer, Zachary Leventer, Thomas Sheldon, Jacob Sheldon, Johnathan Leventer and Robert Leventer. Contributions may be made to JDRF Mid-Atlantic, 1400 K St. NW, Ste. 1200, Washington, DC 20005 or to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Development Office, 750 East Pratt St., Ste. 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202.

