Barbara Krause Fried, of Bethesda, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8 at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 72 years, Allan. Bobby was sister to Lawrence Krause and mother to Joel, Carol, Gary (Beverly) and Leslie (Jeffrey), and she treasured her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Bobby attended the University of Maryland. She was a member of Phi Sigma Sigma, and lifetime member of Hadassah and Brandeis. She was active in the sisterhood and other activities of Adas Israel Congregation.

Donations may be made to the Terrapin Club or Adas Israel Congregation. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.