Barbara Leber, 83, of Potomac passed away on

Sept. 13. Barbara was an alumna of Smith College, New York University and the University of Maryland. She was a fellow and affiliate at the Meyerhoff Center for Jewish Studies at the University of Maryland, College Park, and a visiting scholar at NYU, Skirball Department of Hebrew and Jewish Studies. She is survived by Paul Leber, her husband of 57 years; daughters, Jessica Leber Enig and Susan Leber; and granddaughters, Emma and Annabelle Enig.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel