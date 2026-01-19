Barbara Levitan

Barbara Ellen Levitan passed away at the age of 90 on Jan. 18 in Bethesda, Maryland, surrounded by family and the things she loved. She was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Margaret and Samuel Levin on July 10, 1935. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, State Sen. Laurence (Larry) Levitan, and her brothers Phil and Jerry. She leaves behind her sisters-in-law Mim, Joan (Steve), her brother-in-law Chuck. She is survived by her three daughters Jennifer, Michelle and Lisa. Grandma to Mackie (Jake), Brady (Jason). Griffin and Fallon. Her great-grandchildren gave her a special joy, Cole, Cam and Chloe.

She grew up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where her father owned Penn Book Shop. Barbara began college at Penn State until she met Larry and transferred to George Washington University where she graduated with her bachelor’s. They married in 1957 and moved to Potomac, Maryland, in 1964 where they would spend the next 48 years.

Barbara had several different businesses. “Turquoise Lady” where she sold American Indian jewelry, several antique stalls and a secret shopper business. She loved baking cookies, trying recipes from Facebook, collecting everything from Heubach figurines to Indian art, watching “Days of Our Lives” and QVC. Most of all, she loved spending time with her three great-grandchildren.

Larry and Barbara sold their home in Potomac in 2012 and eventually retired full time to Bethany Beach, Delaware. They loved having their family visit the beach. There was nothing better than a full house and her lake view. They moved back to Bethesda in 2024 to be closer to family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Barbara’s name to the Nathlie Levitan Memorial Endowed Scholarship, Montgomery College Foundation, 900 Hungerford Drive, Rockville, MD 20850 or the charity of your choosing. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.