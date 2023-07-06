On June 22, Barbara Lynn Kornrich passed away suddenly and unexpectedly while on vacation in Rennes, France. Born Dec. 10, 1949, to Jeanne and Kenneth Kornrich, Barbara grew up in West Hartford, Conn. At Hall High School, she took French language classes. She continued her studies at Jackson College (Tufts University), culminating in a study abroad program in Paris, where she met and later married Joël Arnold. Her son, Jeremy Arnold, was born in Rennes in 1977.

In Maryland, she taught French for 30 years to children of all ages. She was a member of B’nai Shalom of Olney.

Barbara is survived by her brother, Bill, and his wife, Yvonne; her ex-husband, Joël; her son, Jeremy, and his wife, Eleanor; and her two grandsons, Isaac and Jonathan. Donations may be made to Mazon: A Jewish Response to Hunger, the Sandy Spring Museum or the Olney Theater Center.