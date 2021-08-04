Barbara Rose Klein, of Bethesda, passed away on July 24 after being diagnosed with ALS in 2018. She was born Jan. 23, 1952, in Philadelphia to Robert and Lois Klein (née Kushner). She was the oldest of three sisters, Joanne (Carl) Klapper and Ellen Klein (Michael) Gunther. In 1984, she married her loving and devoted husband, Barry Pupkin. She is also survived by two children, David and Stephen Pupkin and Stephen’s fiance, Rebecca Haft.

Barbara graduated from George Washington University Law School in 1977. From 1979 until 1982, Barbara was a lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges. She then worked as a legal consultant for the Small Business Administration. She was a devoted member of Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County, serving as a board member, chair of the Social Action Committee and developer of two sisterhood cookbooks. Donations can be made to the ALS Association, Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County or Bridging Voice.org.