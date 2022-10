Barbra Jane Klubes of Rockville passed away on Oct. 1 at the age of 87. Wife of Philip Klubes; mother of Benjamin (Risa Bender) Klubes and David (Felisa) Klubes; grandmother of Sophia, Josh and Sam; aunt of nephew James (Lisa) Ballantine along with many other family members and friends. Memorial gifts can be made to MANNA Food Center of Montgomery County (mannafood.org). Arrangements entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel