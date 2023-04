On April 15, Barry Bernard Kaplan, of Washington, D.C., formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., died in the company of his wife, son and loving family.

Barry was the husband of Annie Kaplan; father of Raymond (Glennyce) Kaplan; brother of the late Marilyn and Howard Kaplan; and grandfather of Sebastian Kaplan. Contributions may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.