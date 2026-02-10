Barry Helfand

Barry H. Helfand, 88, born in Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9 surrounded by family. His family, friends and community have lost a one-of-a-kind icon.

Barry was the beloved husband of Suzanne Helfand (formerly Cohen) for 62 years; a devoted father to Debra Bolog and David Helfand (Lauren); and the immensely proud Poppop to Chandler, Tyler (Cara), Brett, Alyssa and Sydney. He was a loving brother to Arnold and Kenny.

Barry was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Sally Helfand, whom he adored.

Barry graduated from the University of Delaware and the University of Maryland School of Law. After clerking for the Honorable Ralph G. Shure in Montgomery County, Maryland, he became a prosecutor in the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office before entering private practice, where he spent the next 60 years. For decades, his name became synonymous with integrity, creativity and excellence, anchoring the Montgomery County criminal defense bar.

As lead defense counsel in numerous high-profile criminal cases that garnered national attention, Barry was known for his ingenuity, fearlessness and absolute dedication to his clients. He brought his sharp wit, warmth and unmatched courtroom presence to every case. Judges, prosecutors, and clients alike respected and admired his skill and sense of humor.

While he was deeply proud of his legendary legal career, nothing filled Barry’s heart more than being a Poppop. Over the past 30 years, he devoted himself wholeheartedly to his grandchildren — attending every sporting event, school play and milestone achievement. Nothing made him happier, and his grandchildren were as proud of him as he was of them.

Justice has lost a great warrior. His children have lost a loving and extraordinary father. His grandchildren have lost their hero.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Animal Rescue Corps, honoring Barry’s love for his incredible dogs.

May his memory forever be a blessing. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.