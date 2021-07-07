Barton J. Gershen, of Darnestown, died on June 23. He was predeceased by his cherished wife, Enid. Barton was a Montgomery County cardiologist for 50 years. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1933, he spent his early years in Canton, N.Y., and Burlington, Vt., where he obtained his medical degree from University of Vermont in 1957. After medical school and a fellowship at Georgetown University Hospital, he served two years as captain in the Air Force as Chief of Cardiology at Travis Air Force Base.

Barton established a cardiology practice, served as president of Montgomery County Medical Society as well as president of Maryland Medical Society and taught as an adjunct professor of cardiology at George Washington Medical School and Howard University.

He will be dearly missed by his children, Jill, Cindy (Gershen) Shuman and David; son-in-law, Mark Shuman; his beloved grandson, Jake Shuman; and hundreds of former patients across the Washington area. Donations may be made to the National Audubon Society or the Museum of Jewish Heritage (N.Y.). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.