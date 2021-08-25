Bat Mitzvah: Sasha Rose Karp

Sasha Rose Karp, daughter of Annie Tobin Karp and Brett Karp and sister of Jonah Karp, will become a bat mitzvah on Aug. 28, at Temple Beth Ami in Rockville.

Sasha is a rising eighth grader at Hallie Wells Middle School in Clarksburg. She is the granddaughter of Gale and Jim Tobin of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Fairfax, and Ted and Gail Karp of Olney.

For her mitzvah project, Sasha collected new and gently used dance clothing and shoes for Donate 2 Dance, Traveling Tutus and the Maryland Youth Ballet.