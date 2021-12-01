Bayda Glazer Manison, of Potomac, originally from Baltimore, passed away on March 16. She was 87. She graduated from Forest Park High School in Baltimore at 17 and went to work full time. Bayda worked and took classes, finally earning an undergraduate degree from George Washington University while raising her children. She sold advertising at the Potomac Almanac for many years and was a longtime member of Beth Sholom Congregation.

Bayda was the daughter of the late Sara and Myer Glazer of Baltimore. She was the beloved wife of 56 years of Warren Manison. Bayda was the devoted and treasured mother of Stephanie (Andrew) Sporkin and Dr. Allen (Jennifer) Manison; and adored Mom-Mom to Ari, Sara and Talia Sporkin and Marlow, Maryn and Mila Manison. She cherished her relationships with her brother, Lowell Glazer, and sister, Viki Caplan, both of Baltimore, as well as with her several nieces and nephews, and her close friends.