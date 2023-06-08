Beatrice Bass, 94, passed away peacefully in her home in New Orleans, surrounded by loved ones.

Beatty was born on Dec. 23, 1928. She was a longtime resident of Silver Spring. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Earl “Buddy” Bass, and parents, Sam and Sadie Klein. She is survived by her devoted children, Sherry Bass, Steve Bass (Maggie), Joe Bass (Judy) and Abby Napoli (Craig); her loving brothers, Bernie Klein (the late Esther) and Benson Klein (Carol); her cherished grandchildren, Asa, Jaclyn, Heather, Laura (Michael), Michelle (Josh), Liam, David (Amy), Shayna and Jonathan (Sammi); her nine beloved great-grandchildren, Natalie, Emma, Charlotte, Ronin, Wyatt, Palmer, Mia, Lucile and Milly; as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Contributions may be made to International Multiple Myeloma (myeloma.org) or National MS Society (nationalmssociety.org). Memories may be sent directly to the family at bea.bass@gmail.com. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.