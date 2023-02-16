On Feb. 1, Beatrice “Bea” Fox, of Rockville, formerly of Stamford, Conn., and Tamarac, Fla., died peacefully at her home. She was 106. Born Sept. 30, 1916, in New York City, the daughter of parents from Russia (now Belarus), she graduated from Evander Child High School in Bronx, N.Y. and worked briefly as a dental assistant.

Beatrice cherished her marriage of 63 loving years to the late Hyman Fox. Surviving are her two sons, David Fox (Cynthia) and Gary Fox (Christine); five grandsons, Greg (Ilene), Andrew (Tricia), Daniel (Jade), Corey (Claire) and Aaron (Brooke); and nine great-grandchildren, Delaney, Keaton, Kamden, Freddie, Charlotte, Hendrix, Spencer and Stella. Contributions s may be made to the Revitz House (smithlifecommunities.org) or Temple Beth Shalom (annapolistemple.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.