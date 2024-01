Beatrice Brotman Marx of Silver Spring, Md., passed away on Jan. 18. Wife of the late Henry Marx; mother of Kenneth Marx, Marian and Marc Lerner, and Susan Marx (deceased); Loving sister of Charlie Brotman.

Baba to nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. Bea was a loving lady with an extremely generous heart and a real zest for life. She will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HTAA Sisterhood (htaa.org).