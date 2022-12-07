Beatrice Galos Fuchs, 100, of Washington, D.C., died on Nov. 23. Born on June 3, 1922, in Brooklyn, N.Y., Mrs. Fuchs earned her law degree from Brooklyn Law School in 1944 and later received her Master of Laws from George Washington University. Mrs. Fuchs began practicing law at a time when women represented less than 5% of the legal profession.

Early in her career, she served as a judge advocate general at Fort Meade. Subsequently she advocated for children in the D.C. family court, giving them a voice when no one else would.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Marvin Fuchs, and her sons, Dr. Daniel Fuchs and Jared Fuchs. Mrs. Fuchs is survived by her children, Deborah Cohen, Esq. (Robert), Dr. Thomas Fuchs (Susan), Dr. Henry Fuchs (Lisa) and Dr. Ephraim Fuchs (Rima). Survivors also include 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; to them, she was “Grandma Beats.”

Contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Family Support and the Daniel G. Fuchs Dartmouth College ‘73 Memorial Scholarship Fund.