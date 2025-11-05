Beatrice Glick

On Nov. 3, Beatrice Ruth Glick passed away peacefully in her home in Bethesda, Maryland.

Bea was born on July 19, 1932, in Washington, D.C. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles Robert Glick, her son Kenny and her sister Irene. She is survived by her two sons, Bruce (Susan) and Gary; five grandchildren, Aaron (Mary), Renee, David (Elisabeth), Samuel, and Nicole; six great-grandchildren, Audrey, Colette, Avi, Billie, Eli and Edwin; nieces Jody, Debbie (Hank) and Cindy (Bruce); and nephews David and Alan (Peggy).

Her memory will be treasured always by her family and by the many friends who became family, each holding close the love and light she shared so freely.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children’s National Hospital.