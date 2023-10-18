Behind the Curtain: The Mullah’s Hand in Hamas’ Reign of Terror

By Erfan Fard

In recent times, the rise of China as a global power and Russia’s sustained influence present persistent global challenges. Simultaneously, the Middle East grapples with continuous instability, demanding a multifaceted approach to tackle diverse threats effectively. The cancerous tumor of Islamic terrorism has re-emerged.

The Hamas multi-pronged assault on Oct. 7 underscores significant aspects: long-standing tensions and conflict, potential regional escalation with broader implications, the severity of the current situation and the surprise attack, all emphasizing the critical need for effective intelligence and surveillance.

The terrorist attacks reveal meticulous planning over a year, supported by Iran’s allies and encompassing military training, logistical aid and significant funding for weaponry. Hamas has gained support from the Iranian mullah’s regime, including financial aid, technical assistance for weapons manufacturing and military training. These assaults echo Iran’s persistent ambition to arm Islamic terrorists with advanced weapons, primarily targeting Israel.

The international community must not turn a blind eye to the sponsorship of Hamas terrorism by certain nations. Qatar and Turkey, hosts to Hamas officials, need to be held accountable for enabling this reign of terror. As a global leader, the United States should reconsider its partnerships with nations that harbor and propagate terrorist elements. It is our moral duty to stand united against such savagery and to ensure that justice is served for the innocent lives lost.

Russia’s historical support for Tehran and its role as a co-sponsor of Hamas terrorism also cannot be overlooked. We must acknowledge and confront the fact that Russia has been complicit in perpetuating this violence.

Moreover, the Biden administration must urgently reassess its approach to this crisis. Its reluctance to hold Iran accountable for its role in sponsoring the attack on Israel is deeply concerning. An immediate and thorough investigation is imperative, leaving no stone unturned and not disregarding crucial information based on its source.

The U.S. government must not act as Iran’s advocate but rather prioritize justice and truth.

In this critical hour, we fervently call upon the international community to unite and stand resolute against terrorism. The innocent lives lost in this tragedy demand swift retribution, and it is our collective, urgent responsibility to ensure that such malevolence is eradicated from our world and that such atrocities never occur again.

The unexpected terrorist attacks underline the involvement of Iran’s leader Ali Khamenei, in providing training and resources for these acts, despite some crystal-clear facts regarding direct coordination. This complicity finds its roots in Iran’s historical support for Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Quds Force and MOIS (Iranian intelligence agency) contributing substantial assistance.

It has become abundantly clear that the central command and support for these criminal acts lies in Tehran. Hamas, acting as the infantry of the Quds Force, executed strategic decisions in coordination with Iranian leadership, displaying an alarming level of brutality and inhumanity that shocks the conscience of humanity.

Multiple pieces of evidence point to this. The timing and scale of the operation, tactics employed and level of planning involved in the attacks on innocent civilians are beyond the capacity of Hamas alone. They are indicative of the Quds Force’s involvement, providing not only technical and logistical support but also financial and educational resources to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The assertion that “Israel lacks evidence linking Iran to Hamas attacks” is unfounded. A wealth of videos substantiates Iran’s institutional involvement, with the IRGC, Quds Force and MOIS supporting various terrorist proxies across the Middle East. These videos, featuring high-ranking authorities within Iran’s regime, constitute a significant body of evidence within both Israeli and U.S. intelligence communities. To emphasize this point, a specific video sheds light on Iran’s regional ambitions, and its support for Hezbollah and Hamas, exploring the potential of a unified front against Israel.

This support is deeply rooted in shared objectives and ideological alignment. Both groups are driven by the common goal of opposing Israel and based on Islamist militant ideologies. Iran’s backing of this alliance serves its interest in reducing Israel’s influence and establishing regional dominance. This potential alliance bears implications of escalating the conflict, altering regional dynamics, and challenging diplomatic and peace process efforts in the Middle East.

The geopolitical landscape in the Mideast is complex, marked by enduring challenges and evolving threats. Understanding Iran’s multifaceted role, and its alignment with organizations like Hezbollah and Hamas, remains crucial to navigating this intricate web of international relations and fostering stability and peace in the region.

Iran’s support for the recent massive Hamas attack on Israel sends a clear and defiant message to the United States, showcasing Tehran’s willingness to damage American allies and weaken American influence through proxy groups. While the United States has not confirmed direct involvement from Iran, officials acknowledge Iran’s indirect complicity in training, funding and supporting Hamas.

The terrorist attack highlights Iran’s ongoing shadow war against Israel through proxies and aims to weaken Israel’s morale and influence in the region. The alignment of Iran’s goals with those of Hamas emphasizes Iran’s intent to surround Israel with hybrid military forces.

The attack also complicates efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, threatening American influence in the Middle East. The situation underscores the need for a new approach and strategy to manage and contain Iran’s regional role, as Iran asserts itself as a rising power while viewing the United States as a declining influence in the Middle East.

Erfan Fard is a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, D.C.