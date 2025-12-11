Opinion: Behind the Rhetoric of Sovereignty

Rachel Avraham

Sovereignty is one of the most frequently invoked words in global politics, yet one of the most misunderstood. Every country represented at the United Nations is formally equal. Each holds a flag, a vote, a seat and the legal right to determine its own future. On paper, they stand side by side as sovereign equals. But behind this carefully maintained rhetoric lies a much harsher reality: States may be equal in law, yet they are profoundly unequal in power, resilience and real independence.

As an expert of the International Burke Institute and an active participant in programs aimed at strengthening state sovereignty, I see this contradiction not as a theoretical abstraction but as a practical, daily challenge faced by governments across continents. Over the past year, our teams have been working on a comprehensive Sovereignty Index that will measure the real capacity of states to defend their political, economic, technological and institutional independence.

The full list of all U.N. member states will be officially presented this December. What the data already reveals is unsettling: Sovereignty today is no longer guaranteed by recognition alone.

Modern dependence has changed the very nature of statehood. A government may control its borders yet remain vulnerable to financial pressure. It may possess an army yet lack control over its digital space. It may hold elections yet remain dependent on external information flows, supply chains, energy routes and foreign capital. In such conditions, sovereignty becomes layered — legal at the surface, fragile beneath it.

The global system continues to pretend that all states operate on equal terms. Diplomatic language carefully preserves this illusion; however, crises often expose the truth. When sanctions are imposed, when currencies collapse, when energy routes are disrupted or when digital infrastructures are targeted, not all states absorb the shock equally. Some withstand pressure and recalibrate. Others lose control over prices, narratives, social stability and even political decision-making. That is the moment when nominal sovereignty collides with functional dependence.

The most dangerous consequence of this gap is psychological. Legal equality creates a false sense of security for weaker states and a false sense of legitimacy for stronger ones. Smaller nations assume that formal recognition protects them. Powerful states assume that the same legal rules apply equally to everyone while quietly benefiting from structural advantages that the law itself cannot neutralize. This silent imbalance distorts international relations far more than open confrontation ever could.

From my work within the International Burke Institute, one conclusion becomes unavoidable: Sovereignty today is not a static condition; it is a strategic capacity. It must be built through diversified economies, institutional credibility, technological development, social trust and crisis management systems. States that invest in these foundations increase their real independence. Those that neglect them gradually lose the ability to make decisions without external pressure, even if their flags still fly at international forums.

This is precisely why the upcoming Sovereignty Index does not merely rank countries. It exposes structural vulnerabilities that often remain hidden beneath patriotic rhetoric. Some states that loudly proclaim their independence may discover that they are deeply exposed to external leverage. Others, less vocal but more institutionally disciplined, demonstrate a far higher degree of real sovereign control. The purpose of this assessment is not to stigmatize, but to provide governments with a mirror — and with tools for correction.

Alongside research, we are directly involved in practical initiatives aimed at strengthening sovereignty. These include institutional diagnostics, strategic risk assessments, economic security frameworks and long-term resilience programs. I work with governments that increasingly understand a simple truth: Sovereignty can be lost silently, through dependency, long before it is ever challenged openly by force.

The rhetoric of sovereignty remains loud in international politics. Speeches celebrate independence. Declarations condemn interference. But real sovereignty is often being negotiated away quietly in trade agreements, debt structures, digital platforms, energy dependencies and information ecosystems. The battlefield has shifted, yet political language has not fully caught up with that shift.

Behind the rhetoric, a world of unequal states is taking shape. Some possess the instruments to protect their sovereignty in all its modern dimensions. Others possess only its symbols. The difference between the two grows wider with every global shock. And it is precisely in this widening gap that the future of international stability will be decided.

In December, when the full Sovereignty Index is presented, many governments will be confronted not with political slogans, but with measurable realities. Some will welcome the clarity. Others will resist it. But one fact is already beyond dispute: In today’s world, sovereignty exists not as a declaration, but as a capacity. Those who fail to build it risk discovering that legal equality offers little protection in a system governed by real power.

Rachel Avraham is a news editor and political analyst working at JerusalemOnline, the English-language website of Channel 2 News.