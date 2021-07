Bella Binstock, of Potomac, passed away on June 28. Beloved wife of the late Shelton Binstock. Loving mother of Jonathan Binstock and Daniel (Robin) Binstock. Dear sister of Elliot (Paula) Aleskow. Cherished grandmother of Alexa and Abigail. Contributions may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.