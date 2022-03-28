Bender JCC day camp takes new name

This summer, the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington’s Camp JCC will welcome kids with a new name: Lessans Camp JCC.

The change comes after the Bender JCC received a gift from philanthropist Stuart Lessans, according to an announcement from the agency’s board of directors.

The day camp serves 500 children, 20 percent of whom have a diagnosed disability.

In a press release, Lessans said he hopes that by supporting the camp, others will be inspired to help sustain it, too.

“This is a crown jewel in our community that everyone should know about,” Lessans said. “We have to educate our base about how outstanding and special this program is. If everyone pitches in, we can do even more.”

The naming gift to Camp JCC will be used to support the long-term financial sustainability of the camp and will allow it to continue investing in staff recruitment and retention, innovative programming and facility enhancements to expand its offerings.