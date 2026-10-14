Bender JCC Honors 6 Youth Athletes

Isaac Biel, a senior at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, said he’s gotten surprised looks from members of his synagogue when they found out he played football.

“Athlete” isn’t the first word that comes to mind when someone mentions they’re Jewish, according to some Jewish youth athletes in greater Washington.

Biel and five other student-athletes are challenging the stereotype. They will be honored with the Hyman M. and Phillip D. Perlo High School Athlete Award at the Bender JCC of Greater Washington’s annual Dinner of Champions on Nov. 21.

“[I’m] just proud; there’s not that many of us,” said Cooper London, a wide receiver on the Bullis School football team.

“I’m really honored that I won the award,” said Jordana Dauber, a multisport varsity athlete at Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School. “I think it’s a special thing that we’re able to highlight Jewish athletes in the broader community.”

The Perlo High School Athlete Award honors outstanding Jewish student-athletes in the greater Washington area. The JCC’s nomination form asks how the rising senior stands out among their peers in terms of athletics, academics and community service.

Dauber plays varsity basketball, volleyball and softball for CESJDS. She was named Potomac Valley Athletic Conference Varsity Softball Tournament MVP and Player of the Year this summer.

But the D.C. resident’s favorite sport is basketball.

“I always just loved playing sports,” Dauber said. “I remember playing basketball since I was probably 5, and I’ve played other sports as they became available to me.”

She initially shot hoops for fun. “It was something to do after school,” she said.

By middle and high school, Dauber began “really working at it” and saw improvement.

“I started to care a lot more about the sport and want[ed] to be better and start[ed] practicing on my own more,” said Dauber, who played on Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School’s basketball team and a club team in eighth grade.

London began playing flag football before he stepped foot in a classroom: at the age of 3. He transitioned to tackle football when he was 10 or 11. It was a skill the Bullis student said took time to perfect.

He helped his team win the 2025 Interstate Athletic Conference championship — Bullis’ first IAC title share in nearly a decade — with a 13-12 victory against Georgetown Preparatory School.

Like London, Biel wanted to play football from an early age. But his parents, worried about injuries, said no.

“They would always say, ‘No, you’ll get hurt. It’s not a good sport for you,’ typical Jewish parents,” Biel said. “This was something that I really wanted to do, so I decided if I get in condition to play football, they won’t be able to say no.”

Biel began working out three to four times a week in seventh grade. Toward the end of eighth grade, he had his parents’ blessing to join JV football the next year at B-CC.

Biel started on the offensive line.

“I am significantly smaller than most linemen, but I started there because I had a very strong aggression on the field, like drive,” he said. “I played tough. I played hard, so they put me in the game starting at O-line.”

After sustaining a concussion his sophomore year, Biel researched football helmets and found that the helmets issued to B-CC’s football team were “not the best in the industry,” at three out of five stars.

Biel saved up, bought one of the highest-quality helmets and successfully finished his season, getting pulled to varsity for the playoffs. During the offseason, he launched a fundraiser, Protect the Dome, which raised $50,000 to purchase an Axiom helmet for every JV and varsity football player at B-CC, the first high school in Maryland to do so.

“I didn’t think it was right that the school didn’t provide us with the highest level of safety,” Biel said.

The team’s concussion rates were down thanks to their new helmets. Then, Biel got another concussion.

As captain of the football team, he planned on making a push for all-state recognition and trained with some of the top coaches in the county. He attended camps with NFL players and was recruited by colleges.

“Then towards the start of the summer, I found out that I actually wouldn’t be able to play football because of my concussions,” Biel said. “The doctors ruled it not safe.”

The high school senior is currently helping as an assistant coach on B-CC’s football team.

Rebecca Hymes, who belongs to Temple Micah, plays lacrosse for St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac.

The Bethesda resident started playing basketball at the age of 3. “That was my first love as a sport,” she said.

It wasn’t until eighth grade that a “really good coach” opened her eyes to lacrosse.

For Hymes, being a Jewish athlete is meaningful.

“I feel like I have another community supporting me,” she said, adding that she played in Israel Lacrosse’s Heritage Cup, an international tournament.

“We had Shabbat dinner together, and it’s just a whole ‘nother community that’s supporting me,” Hymes said.

With the Israel Lacrosse team, she was able to bond over both her love for the sport and Jewish life.

“That may not be the experience I have at school, so it was nice to see another aspect of lacrosse girls supporting lacrosse girls, but also Jewish girls supporting Jewish girls,” she said.

Yorktown High School’s Noa Kammerman, described as a “Virginia standout” by Extra Inning Softball, has the experience of playing for Team Israel in addition to her Arlington school’s team.

“When I see another Jewish person on the field, we make such a connection,” Kammerman said. “It’s been really fun to find other Jewish people in sports.”

As the only Jewish player on Yorktown’s softball team, Kammerman gets the chance to educate her fellow teammates about Jewish customs, such as having to miss practice during the High Holidays.

“A lot of students I play with don’t know why initially, but then they’re so eager to learn, and it’s fun to teach them,” Kammerman said.

Mira Mann, a senior at Walter Johnson High School, plays varsity basketball, field hockey and lacrosse, notably making the varsity basketball team as a freshman.

“I’ve never been on a JV sport before,” she said.

The triple threat said she misses some practices on Jewish holidays.

“I feel kind of conflicted as I’m already part of a team, but it’s more important for me to participate in my culture and holidays because I’m part of a synagogue,” said Mann, a member of Temple Emanuel.

She found a happy medium during the High Holidays, where she went directly from practice to the Kensington Reform synagogue for services. “That was not a problem for me, as I enjoy doing both,” Mann said.

Though she’s not the only Jewish athlete on any of her teams, Mann has taken it upon herself to educate her teammates on Judaism when she can. She also strives to serve as a role model to the team, especially as one of the teams’ oldest Jewish athletes.

“There are definitely underclassmen that are Jewish, and [I try to] make them feel comfortable and help them teach others in our sports teams that are not necessarily Jewish and don’t really know anything about what it means to be Jewish,” Mann said.

She expressed gratitude for the Perlo High School Athlete Award.

“I feel like I’ve been playing sports my whole life,” Mann said. “I don’t remember not playing a sport. So being able to be recognized not only as an athlete in my community, but also a Jewish athlete, connecting my Jewish culture to sports — two of the biggest things in my life — means a lot.”

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com