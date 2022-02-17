Bender JCC volunteers deliver the goods in MoCo

1 of 11

If you’ve visited the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington lately you may have noticed the words “Spread the Light” across the Goldman Art Gallery. In the exhibit are photos snapshotting the work of 220 volunteers in the center’s Delivering Good network who have brightened the darkness of

the pandemic.

The Bender JCC’s staff developed the effort after they noticed that people wanted to lend a hand, even during the pandemic. So, the center used itself as a focal point where volunteers can come work on service projects, like making casseroles or oral care kits. Then their help is brought straight to local families who need it.

“We found that although people were unwilling to gather for most things, they were willing to gather to help those in need,” said Lauren Dworkin, the center’s director of social action and community engagement.

The volunteer group began working with Montgomery County Public Schools and the Montgomery County Food Council in February 2021. Since 2020, the group delivered more than 13,750 pounds of produce to families that needed it, according to Dworkin.

To learn more about the Delivering Good network and to volunteer visit benderjccgw.org/delivering-good-network/.

