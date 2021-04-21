Benjamin “Benji” Whiting-Eisemann will celebrate his bar mitzvah on April 24, virtually at Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Congregation. Benji is the son of Vanessa Eisemann and Catherine Whiting of Kensington, big brother of Adelaide Whiting-Eisemann, and grandson of Linda and Michael Eisemann of Houston, and Isabel and the late Richard Whiting of Williamsburg.

Benji is a seventh grader at North Bethesda Middle School. He is a violinist with the Potomac Valley Youth Orchestra and also enjoys downhill skiing, soccer, tennis and golf. During the pandemic, Benji has discovered the joy of baking, and through his participation in Adat Shalom’s Tikkun Ha’Ir program, he learned a lot about food insecurity in our area. Putting the two together for his b’mitzvah project, Benji has been baking many batches of cookies and brownies to donate to So Others May Eat (S.O.M.E.) in Washington.