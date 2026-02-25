On Feb. 22, Benjamin Cohen of Germantown, Maryland. Beloved son of Richard Elliott Cohen; loving nephew of Judy (Trent) Mitchell – Charlton, New York and Elaine Rabin – Rockville, Maryland; grandson of the late Benjamin Cohen, Mae Cohen Paris and Bernard Paris; also survived by cousins: Brian (Amy), Mica, Savannah, Alex, Howard, Adam, Brooke, Jacob Rabin, Shana (Rob) Acevedo, Jeff (Eve) Autumn, Orion Mitchell and Karen (Matt) Azevedo.

He was well liked by many friends and family and all of the QCare staff that supported Ben’s daily activities. He loved spending time listening to music, riding his ATV, target practicing with his Dad and fishing.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.