Benjamin M. Gershowitz, of Easton, Md., formerly of Montgomery County, died on Dec. 5. He was 30. Beloved son of Susan Davidoff Gershowitz and the late Alan Gershowitz. Cherished brother of Aaron (Kimberly) and Steven Gershowitz. Dear nephew of Richard (Susan) Davidoff and proud and loving uncle of Matthew and Keith Gershowitz.

Ben graduated Wootton High School and magna cum laude from Univrsity of Maryland, Baltimore County with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Ben worked at the Snyder Center for Aphasia Life Enhancement (SCALE) where, as administrative staff, he developed and implemented activities for patients with cognitive/communication disabilities, and later as a residential/rehabilitation facilitator at Way Station Inc., provided services to adults with serious mental illness and behavioral challenges. Contributions may be made to Shaare Tefila Congregation (shaaretefila.org) or to Temple B’nai Israel of Easton (bnaiisraeleaston.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.