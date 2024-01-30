Bennett (Benno) Harte passed away peacefully with his immediate family by his side at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md., on Jan. 17, at the age of 99.

He was born in 1924 in Chemnitz, Germany. His father read Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” and believed Hitler’s threats against the Jews. The family moved to Paris in 1934 and fled to the Alps in Vichy France in 1941. They hid during the war and were elated on June 6, 1944, when the Allies landed on the Normandy Beaches.

Eisenhower remained Benno’s hero for the rest of his life. They returned to Paris in 1944 where he became a dentist after the war.

In May 1954, he met the love of his life, Marlene Schneller of New York City, who was studying in Paris. After a whirlwind romance of four months, they got married. The couple moved to the U.S. in 1956 where Benno was required to repeat dental school because foreign credentials were not accepted.

He chose Howard University and practiced over 40 years in Bethesda where he enjoyed getting to know many wonderful patients. He is survived by his wife of 69 years and his two sons, Roger (Jill Harte) and John (Dr. Bonnie Zetlin Harte) and his four grandchildren, Amalia, Penina, Joshua and Rachel. Donations can be made to the U.S. Holocaust Museum in his honor.