Berman Academy students count down to Israel tour

It’s been four years since Berman Hebrew Academy last sent its upper school on a tour of Israel. And the 180 kids who will be traveling there this month are counting down the days the way you might expect them to.

On Instagram.

26 days and counting: Students flash the cash: a $20 bill, a fiver and a one add up to the number of days they have to wait.

15 days to go: Students hold up two giant playing cards to the camera — a 10 of clubs and a 5 of clubs.

11 more days: In the kitchen, students hold two utensils vertically — one in each hand, resembling the number 11.

Since they began the countdown, the kids are finding numbers everywhere, said Sarah Sicherman, the school’s director of marketing and communications. “Every day they come up with new ideas,” which they post on the bermanupperschool Instagram account.

The students will spend about 10 days in Israel — sightseeing, learning and taking part in community-building activities, Sicherman said.

This is the school’s seventh “mission” to Israel, sponsored by Debra and Denny Berman. “The idea is to take what they learn in the classroom and let them see it in action,” Sicherman said.

The trip will coincide with Thanksgiving. A Thanksgiving dinner is planned, with Berman alumni joining the current students — some from as far back as 1965.

There were no Instagram countdowns then, let alone at the last mission.

“It’s been four years since we had a mission,” Sicherman said. “Social media has evolved.”

