On September 10th, Bernard “Bernie” Lubran of North Bethesda, M.D. passed away. Beloved husband of Francine Lubran; devoted father of Meryl (Dan) Silverman and Rachel Lubran; cherished grandfather of Izzy and Talia. Bernie is predeceased by his brother, Albert, and survived by his brother Robert.

Bernie was born in Pittsburgh, P.A., raised in Steubenville, Ohio, and made his home in the Washington, D.C. area for 54 years. Bernie’s career was devoted to public service; first working for the International Trade Commission, followed by Export-Import Bank, Federal Consulting Group, and finally ForeSee Results. He maintained his work friendships even after retirement. Outside of work, Bernie volunteered with many organizations including Meals on Wheels and by tutoring students in math in Washington, D.C.

Family and friends meant everything to Bernie. Bernie loved telling stories and sharing his knowledge about the history of his family, and it was always fascinating to listen to him. Bernie sustained his family connections, including with those in Israel. Bernie loved to travel the world through work or pleasure. He also enjoyed spending summers in Fenwick Island, D.E. with family and friends. His hobbies included playing poker, reading mysteries, and listening to classical music.

Bernie was president of the Friends of Camp Ritchie, a non-profit dedicated to preserving the importance of Camp Ritchie where soldiers during World War II were trained in military intelligence. For roughly two decades, Bernie researched and shared the history of the unit and provided biographical information to the families of dozens of Ritchie Boys. Bernie worked tirelessly in hopes of eventually getting the Ritchie Boys the Congressional Gold Medal.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Bernie’s memory to Ritchie History Museum, Congregation Har Shalom, or Montgomery Hospice.