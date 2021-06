Bernard Gilbert Narrow passed away on June 18. He was 94. He was born on Oct. 27, 1926, in Hazleton, Pa., to Morris and Rose Narrow. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rochelle; his son, Alan, and his wife, Stacy; his grandchildren, Alex and Rachel; his daughter-in-law, Beth; and grandson, Zach. Bernie’s career spanned 40 years, the majority spent at Goddard Space Flight Center as a quality assurance analyst.