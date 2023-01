On Jan. 8, Bernard Kalb, of North Bethesda., at age 100. Beloved husband of Phyllis Kalb. Devoted father of Tanah, Marina, Claudia and Sarinah. Loving brother of Marvin Kalb. Cherished grandfather of Max, Talia, Elijah, Camila, Wolf, Leo, Noah, Bella and Susannah. Contributions may be made to The Yiddish Book Center (yiddishbookcenter.org) or to the The GroundTruth Project (thegroundtruthproject.org).

